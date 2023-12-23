Arsenal and Liverpool share the points in a fiery Anfield match

Although an Arsenal victory against Liverpool at Anfield did not materialise today, there’s a prevailing feeling that the pendulum is swinging Arsenal’s way.d.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, the Gunners navigated their way through one of the most formidable venues for any visiting side in their pursuit of maintaining their position at the summit of the Premier League table.

Recognising the Reds as their primary contenders for the Premier League title this season, the Gunners seem to be witnessing the emergence of a new rivalry between the two clubs.

The match unfolded as an intense, back-and-forth encounter, with Liverpool determined not to relinquish four points in two home games against both Manchester United and the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s squad initiated the game strongly, looking like potential champions and securing the opening goal.

Despite the setback, Liverpool, known for their resilience at home, managed to equalise through Mohamed Salah just before the halftime interval.

The second half mirrored the first, with Arsenal showcasing determination and resilience, signalling to Liverpool that the status quo was no longer acceptable.

Although the match concluded in a draw, Arsenal’s stellar performance and securing a point at Anfield, especially when Liverpool is in the title race, instils confidence in the Arsenal players that they could genuinely vie for the title of England’s champions by next summer.