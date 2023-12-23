Arsenal and Liverpool share the points in a fiery Anfield match

Although an Arsenal victory against Liverpool at Anfield did not materialise today, there’s a prevailing feeling that the pendulum is swinging Arsenal’s way.d.
Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, the Gunners navigated their way through one of the most formidable venues for any visiting side in their pursuit of maintaining their position at the summit of the Premier League table.
Recognising the Reds as their primary contenders for the Premier League title this season, the Gunners seem to be witnessing the emergence of a new rivalry between the two clubs.
The match unfolded as an intense, back-and-forth encounter, with Liverpool determined not to relinquish four points in two home games against both Manchester United and the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta’s squad initiated the game strongly, looking like potential champions and securing the opening goal.
Despite the setback, Liverpool, known for their resilience at home, managed to equalise through Mohamed Salah just before the halftime interval.
The second half mirrored the first, with Arsenal showcasing determination and resilience, signalling to Liverpool that the status quo was no longer acceptable.
Although the match concluded in a draw, Arsenal’s stellar performance and securing a point at Anfield, especially when Liverpool is in the title race, instils confidence in the Arsenal players that they could genuinely vie for the title of England’s champions by next summer.
I’m happy with the result
Obviously I would have been happier with a win but we drew at Anfield which isn’t easy
We are number 1 in the Premier League
COYG
Motm Saliba and perhaps Rice. Martinelli needs a break. He looks lost for a while now. Try Nelson for pacy attack in a couple of games.
Saka and Ode were naively losing the ball in the first half and early second half. Good thing is they went on an incline in the last quarter of the game.
As good as Jesus is, I feel he is very limited on the final third due to being indirect.
Still, a draw at a spirited Anfield against number 2 is a great consolation.
MOTM for me is Havertz. Brilliant performance! The calmest player tonight and broke a lot of very dangerous attacks effortlessly.
Had it not been for him the score would have been ugly.
Brilliant performance all around. The intensity Liverpool played with had it been another team they probably would’ve scored 7.
Clearly at this moment we are the alpha of the league.
Jesus need to get training regarding where the goal post is! Martinelli just bowed to konate, in every one on one he just handed the ball with due respect to konate, he didn’t try dribble past him, or even tried to pass someone else but just bowed. We cannot expect to win title with such level of misfiring from our two forward, that will leave much burder on Saka shoulder alone. And no surprise Brazil is finding it difficult to even qualify for copa with these forwards. Just wonder if this level of misfiring will go on for eternity! Good point was Raya had best game in Arsenal shirt. And bad point is referee didn’t warned Liverpool enough when they were just pushing our player and used physicality to break our build up play. Over all game was balanced and drAw is fair result. Just waiting for the day when we can butcher them like we used to get hammered by them
Very good performance.
We matched them every inch, and that is a very healthy sign.
Liverpool is a team which has gone radical change and also they didn’t have their best midfielder McAllister. In this scenario our gradually progressed team should have run the show. But they still managed to match us which shows that they are real deal, and probably it will be 3 horse race for title. Sadly we had lot of dangerous play in final third but much less productivity in front of goal as we hardly tested keeper through out the game.
Liverpool were up for it. Glad we got a point and are still top of the table
We were lucky to get a draw
Why GAI?
It was a very even game
Odegaard’s handball in our penalty box and Alexander-Arnold should’ve scored
Gai, don’t be too critical
I don’t agree we were lto get a draw. The boy put up a good performance coming away with a point. A field not an easy place to go.
This is football Arsenal had their moments via Saka been put through.. What of Havertz denial of a penalty? in some cases it could have been awarded.
The body-contact on Havertz was too weak to be considered a penalty
Odegaard was falling, so how can he stop his hand, natural position, that’s why it wasn’t given, Havertz on the other hand could have had a penalty, anywhere else on the pitch it’s a foul
I’m glad he wasn’t punished for that. But his hand blocked the ball, deliberately or not
Yes we were. If MA isn’t going to play Kiwior he needs to transfer in someone he can trust as an effective LB. What ever happened to that guy named Tierney?
Maybe Arteta considers Kiwior a backup for Magalhaes
As for Tierney, we don’t play with an overlapping LB anymore and he is injury-prone
He probably does but in the few occasions he has played LB, he has looked very promising. I know Tierney’s history but my point is he or any other “old school” LBs would have been more useful than Zinny even those who know how to overlap in the attacking third. Sometimes we need defense more than ball control and the potential for a great offensive pass every now and then.
Three months out with hamstring injury
Very lucky I would say. Though, we did well, but you could feel the electric Anfield atmosphere got some of the players nervous at times.
All in all, a good share of the spoil at the Merseyside is not bad.
Arsenal were obviously nervous in the first half. But it was much better in the last twenty minutes of the game, after Liverpool lost their energy to press us
We’ve never won at Anfield for more than one decade, so a draw is okay. But we missed the opportunity to give them zero point and I don’t think other teams will be able to stop their excellent form
Manure almost did last week and look what happened to them when they went to the Hammers today. It was a fine effort from the lads today but imo our form was way off as was LP’s.
Here we go again. Zinchenko starting against Mo Salah. What must Kiwior be thinking as he sits on the bench?
That we can not play our normal game from the back with Kiwior instead Zinchenko. We lose something defensively but gain more control. Overall with Kiwior Liverpool would have more possession and more effective press, and maybe a better chance of winning.
That’s the narrative alright. How many clubs have to play a midfielder in their defense in order to break the press? Lets get back the goals scored by AV and LP (not the ones they theoretically would have scored).
This was a spirited performance tonight with so much at stake for both teams and the stats shoes at the end how close it was. It was also an away match at a top club whose home record is borderline exemplary so complaints about individual players to me are wide of the mark. It was a hard fought team effort and nitpicking is unnecessary
Whenever I think about Anfield, I remember feb 2014. I was in England on the business trip and I watched the game in the pub. We have grown so much since then. Anyway, this isn’t a place where the title is won, so a great result for us. COYG!!!
Vlajko, it was in 1989!
Great result at Anfield. Very even match. Just 2 more matches to go before break. We managed to stay on top despite playing 2 toughest away matches against Villa and Pool. Both I think are undefeated at home for quite a long time..?
West Ham next, they’re on a good roll so we need to put on 100% effort once again.
The Zinchenko issue can no longer be glossed over. The man is not suitable as a defender. He is too casual and weak. Why didn’t Kiwior play in place of Zinchenko? If I recall correctly, this seems to be the fourth time Zinchenko has lost a ball resulting in a goal. Surely, this is something which must not be allowed to continue. Enough is enough. Let Zinchenko be shifted to midfield but he should not displace Rice or Kai Havertz because they are fighters who put up such a commendable show unlike Zichenko. Perhaps he needs to start on the bench until he improves on his defending.
Phew. That was hard earned A lot of sweat and not much style. I hope we can keep the intensity going in the long stretch but I am worried that we aren’t providing more of an offensive threat. Hope Arteta can overcome this or things could fall flat.
Zinchenko is definitely our defensive weak link. Liverpool knew this, that’s why most of their attacks came through that wing. Did it pay off, sure!
Zinny in this kind of game is always a risk. That said I our decision making in the final third was really poor.
Martinelli, was he scared today or something?
He looks completely a shadow of the players that scored against Liverpool last season.
Rice, Gabriel and Saliba were fantastic, whereas Odegaard, Martinelli, and especially Zinchenko were very poor. We were lucky to come away with a draw, bu, but I am glad we didn’t if Martinelli had taken his chances we could have won this game. At times we seemed to fold when pressed, we were very fortunate tonight, how we got five yellows to Liverpool’s two is baffling .Salah should have walked for dissent, Dalot of Man Utd did exactly the same. But I am happy we didn’t lose. We need someone up front who can be clinical. We are yet to hit form, so far it has been stop start, and yet we are top. What a difference Rice makes to the team
Rice,Havertz,Saliba and Gabriel had to put a lot of shift today both defensively and offensively they were the only players bullying Liverpool throughout saka come good in the second half Martineli seemed to be tired before even kicking the ball Odegaard did well Raya didn’t have much to do White wasn’t sure of what to do totally confused Jesus did ok.
A dominant win would have made us firm favourites for the title. As it was a draw is a good result. Top at Christmas 2 years running now (turning that into a negative involves insane mental gymnastics.) A lot to be seen in the title race yet but one thing is for sure Arsenal is now in the Man City/Liverpool discussion for titles.
That is a big change even the negative types wanted Arsenal to progress where we were 3rd City/Liverpool were unopposable in most minds at the time. Think the fact we have disrupted that and are that has gone under the radar a little overall. We’re at a point where Liverpool are being given credit for a “rebuild” with Salah, Trent, VVD and Allison
January transfer window will be opening soon and if Arsenal are serious about winning the league then we need a world class goal poacher and a world class LB because Zinchenko is not world class that’s why city let him go
The difference in our playing style this season versus last, was so evident today and I praise MA for his learning curve when playing against the other top clubs.
Last season was like watching an AW team, inasmuch as we attacked no matter what – this season there is more grit and determination, with the emphasis on our strongest area… the defensive side of our game.
I read fans singling out individuals as being poor but I just don’t see that.
Yes, Zinchenko is not a LB, but he refused to give up and was up against one of the top players in the world today.
I’m going to thoroughly enjoy seeing The Arsenal deservedly sitting on the top of the pile over Christmas and can’t wait for the West Ham game.