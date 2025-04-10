Arsenal and Liverpool to battle it out for for 24-year-old Brazilian attacker

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Igor Paixao, who has been a standout performer at Feyenoord, establishing himself as one of the most reliable players in their squad. The Brazilian attacker has already contributed 27 goals and assists this season, showcasing his attacking prowess, and is expected to add even more value before the campaign concludes.

Arsenal have been monitoring Paixao for some time, and the Gunners believe he could bring a significant goal-scoring threat to their squad if they manage to secure his signature. While Arsenal currently boasts several top players in their attacking ranks, Paixao’s numbers are significantly better than those of their existing forwards, which makes him an appealing target for the club.

At 24 years of age, Paixao has enjoyed a steady rise in his career, having worked under Arne Slot at Feyenoord. The connection between Paixao and Slot could prove pivotal in the race for his signature, as the Reds are now seen as Arsenal’s primary rivals for the Brazilian’s services in the upcoming transfer window. As reported by Caught Offside, Liverpool are also looking to bolster their attack, and with both clubs pursuing similar goals, the competition for Paixao will be fierce.

Paixao has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, which could make a move to either Arsenal or Liverpool a highly attractive prospect. The potential of working with a different manager may further influence his decision, providing Arsenal with an opportunity to make a strong case for his move to north London.

Liverpool certainly has the resources and appeal to lure Paixao to Anfield, but Arsenal will need to act quickly and decisively to convince the talented forward to join them instead. With both clubs vying for his services, it will be a challenging but exciting battle for Paixao’s signature when the transfer window opens.

