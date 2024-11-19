Kudus celebrating scoring
Arsenal and Liverpool told not to expect a discount for Premier League attacker

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League, and his performances for West Ham United have put him on the radar of top clubs, including Arsenal. Since moving to England, the Ghanaian attacker has impressed with his ability to influence games, blending skill, creativity, and an eye for goal. Arsenal’s interest in him is unsurprising, given his versatility and the potential he has shown in just a few months in English football.

West Ham, however, is not keen on letting Kudus leave easily. The Hammers have ambitious plans, including regular participation in European competitions, and see the attacker as a vital part of their project. Financially stable and known for playing hardball in transfer negotiations, they are prepared to dig in their heels over Kudus, much like they did with Declan Rice. According to Football Insider, West Ham has placed an £85 million price tag on Kudus, signalling they are unwilling to compromise on his valuation.

Kudus v USA
This creates a dilemma for Arsenal, who recently spent heavily on Rice and are unlikely to make a similar outlay without significant consideration. Kudus is undoubtedly talented, and his ability to play across multiple attacking roles would make him a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, £85 million is a steep price, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal views him as a player who justifies that level of investment.

Before committing to such a significant deal, Arsenal must evaluate whether Kudus can consistently perform at the level required to strengthen their squad. While his talent is undeniable, the club may explore alternative options or attempt to negotiate a lower fee. Kudus has the potential to transform Arsenal’s attack, but only time will tell if the Gunners are willing to make the financial leap necessary to secure his services.

