Arsenal and Liverpool urged to win their FA Cup game and avoid a replay

Ian Ladyman has urged Arsenal and Liverpool to find a winner when they meet in the FA Cup and avoid a replay at all costs.

Both clubs are set to face each other in arguably the biggest clash of the round in the FA Cup, which means an early exit for one of the top clubs from the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta won the trophy with the Gunners in 2020, while Liverpool were the champions in 2022.

Anticipating a thrilling game at the Emirates, Ladyman emphasises that a draw would force a replay, adding an extra fixture to an already congested schedule for both clubs.

He believes they do not need that additional match and must strive for a clear winner in their FA Cup encounter.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘A replay damages both teams. Arsenal are going into what’s supposed to be a two week winter break. I know that’s a bit of a joke, but they’re going into a two week winter break.

‘A replay ruins that, because that gets situated in the middle of it. Liverpool don’t need a replay. They’re already looking at a January that contains seven games, that’ll be eight if they get a replay.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We already have a lot of games to play this season, adding an FA Cup replay will congest our schedule further.

We have to beat Liverpool at the Emirates, and beating them will give us confidence in the other rounds of the competition.

