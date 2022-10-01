Arsenal and Liverpool want to sign the “next Erling Haaland”

Arsenal is currently battling Liverpool for the signature of an 18-year-old striker labelled the “next Erling Haaland.”

Andreas Schjelderup plays for Nordsjaelland, and he is now a mainstay on their first team after scoring 5 goals in 10 games for them this term.

European scouts have been watching him, especially clubs who missed out on a promising young Haaland.

Arsenal is one of them, but Calciomercato reveals they are not alone, with Liverpool also looking to add him to their squad.

The Reds have signed some fine young players recently to gradually replace their ageing squad.

However, Arsenal is a choice destination for young players who want to keep playing regularly.

That could act as an advantage to the Gunners as they pitch the idea of playing for them to the youngster.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We missed out on Haaland when he was younger, and he is tearing up Premier League defences now.

Schjelderup might not be as good as Haaland, but he remains one player to monitor.

If he joins us now, he would struggle to play, so we probably should allow him to develop further at his present team before adding him to our squad.

Perhaps between now and the end of the season, he would become even better than he is now.