Arsenal and London rivals want the same Bundesliga player

Arsenal is interested in a move for Borna Sosa of Stuttgart as he impresses at the German club.

The 24-year-old is a Croatian left-back, and he is also adept at playing further down as a wing-back.

The Gunners have added Nuno Tavares to Mikel Arteta’s squad recently, but the Portuguese star is struggling to displace Kieran Tierney as the first choice.

His error-plagued performances could cost him his place as Arsenal pursues a move for Sosa.

Bild’s Christian Falk says the defender was close to a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window.

However, the Blues failed to sign him and he is now interesting Arsenal and Tottenham.

The three London clubs are expected to move for him at the end of this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sosa is already a full international for Croatia and that shows that he is highly rated in a country that has top football talents.

At 24, he is at an age where he can easily adapt to the demands of Arteta and thrive at the Emirates.

The competition from the other London clubs is important, but Arsenal can be confident that they can win the race for his signature if they convince him about Arteta’s rebuild.