Arsenal and Man City are not close in their valuation of Cancelo

Arsenal and Manchester City have engaged in talks regarding a potential transfer move for Joao Cancelo this summer. However, the negotiations are currently at an early stage and no agreement is considered imminent.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Cancelo as a player he would like to add to his squad, following the success of previous signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

There were suggestions that City may be reluctant to sell players to Arteta’s Arsenal again, but it seems they are open to offloading Cancelo regardless of the club’s identity.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, discussions have taken place between the two clubs regarding the Portuguese international. However, there is currently a significant disparity in their respective valuations of the player, with Bayern Munich previously expected to make his loan move permanent for around €80 million.

The negotiation process is ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Manchester City can bridge the gap in their valuation of Cancelo to facilitate a potential transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is a fine full-back who will bring experience and expertise to the Emirates Stadium, but the Portugal star should only be signed for the right price.

He is already approaching 30 and probably has passed the peak of his career, so we must not overpay for his signature.

