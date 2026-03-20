Arsenal and Man City battling for defender with €500 million release clause

Pau Cubarsi has emerged as one of the finest defenders in world football and is widely regarded as one of the best products Barcelona has developed from La Masia, which explains why the club has placed a release clause of 500 million euros on him.

Despite that valuation, interest in his signature continues to grow, with Arsenal now named among the clubs keen to secure his services. His rapid development and consistent performances have elevated his reputation across Europe, making him a highly sought-after talent.

Interest from Premier League Clubs

Cubarsi considers himself one of the strongest young defenders in Europe, and his recent displays make that claim difficult to dispute. It is therefore no surprise that Arsenal are monitoring his situation closely as they look to strengthen their squad with elite-level talent.

However, the Gunners are not alone in their pursuit. A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester City are also interested in signing Cubarsi, setting up a potential battle between two of England’s leading clubs. Both sides have been among the strongest performers this season, which adds further intrigue to the race for his signature.

The prospect of both clubs attempting to persuade Cubarsi to move to the Premier League highlights the level of competition for top players. With both teams competing for major honours, including domestic trophies and the league title, their respective projects could prove equally appealing to the defender.

Barcelona’s Stance

Barcelona, however, have no intention of selling the player. The substantial release clause attached to Cubarsi serves as a significant deterrent, making any potential transfer extremely difficult to complete. It is widely believed that no club would be willing to commit such a large sum for a single player, regardless of his ability.

As a result, while interest from Arsenal and Manchester City underlines Cubarsi’s growing stature in the game, a move away from Barcelona appears unlikely in the near future. The Catalan club remain committed to retaining one of their brightest talents as he continues to develop into a cornerstone of their defence.