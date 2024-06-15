Arsenal and Man City consider making offers for Premier League ace

England star Eberechi Eze is becoming an important transfer target for Arsenal in this window.

The Crystal Palace attacker has been in fantastic form for the Eagles over the last few seasons, and he is now considered one of the top options for many clubs.

Eze is one of several Palace stars who are dazzling for the Eagles now, and they know some will leave soon.

Ahead of England’s first match at the Euros, Arsenal and Manchester City are considering signing Eze, a report on The Sun reveals.

The report claims Eze has emerged as an important transfer target for the Gunners over the last few weeks, and they might actively pursue a move for him in the coming days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Eze has been one of the finest attackers in England, and that is why he was picked to play for the Three Lions at the Euros, even though Gareth Southgate dropped the likes of Jack Grealish.

However, it won’t be easy for us to add him to our squad if City also gets serious about signing him.

Their interest will drive up his market value, and he might also choose to move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

ADMIN COMMENT

