Arsenal and Man City dominate the Premier League’s most valuable starting XI

Arsenal and Manchester City were the top two teams in the Premier League last season and have continued to perform well this campaign. For most of 2023, they have been two of the most in-form English clubs, and fans are accustomed to their players excelling on the pitch.

It is challenging to find players from other clubs who can outperform those from Arsenal and City, and this is reflected in their market values. Transfermarkt has now revealed the most valuable players in the Premier League for each position. Arsenal had four players in the team, while City had six.

Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba were all included in the team for Arsenal, while City had Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Rodri, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol.

The only player in the team not from Arsenal or City is Andre Onana of Manchester United, who is now the most valuable goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This list shows we are truly one of the top clubs in Europe now and Mikel Arteta deserves credit for how he has developed the team to this level.

The Spanish gaffer is one of the finest in the business now and will stay with us for long if the team keeps progressing.

