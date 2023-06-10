Arsenal and Man City reportedly moving closer to a deal for Cancelo

Stealing Zinchenko and Jesus from Man City last summer certainly paid off for Arsenal. The two greatly contributed in getting Arsenal back to challenging for the Premier League title.

This summer, there’s been talk of Arteta targeting two other Manchester City players to tap into their experience and push his side to win the league. These two are Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan. Of the two, Gundogan seemed the most likely to join as he could have been signed for nothing. However, he is not and he will likely move to Barcelona instead.

Cancelo, whom Manchester City allegedly wants £45 million for, is most likely to join. Last week, the Gunners started talks with the Citizens over the fullback’s Emirates switch. As per the Football Transfers, Arsenal is ready to taste City’s resolve to keep or sell Cancelo with a £35 million bid next week.

When the Portuguese suddenly left the PL champions in January to join Bayern on loan, many felt it was because of his falling out with Guardiola; that has yet to be proven. But I bet Arsenal’s decision to submit a £35 million opening offer for him is because they want to capitalise on the fact that the versatile fullback isn’t wanted at the Etihad. The Gunners may also want to lower the fullback’s price as much as possible, so they go higher a bit and Man City goes lower a bit for a compromise fee to see the 29-year-old leave Etihad for the the Emirates.

Whether Cancelo is Arsenal’s next buy from City, we will have to wait and see.

Sam P

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…