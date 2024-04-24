Arsenal and Man City set to battle it out for top quality Premier League midfielder

Bruno Guimaraes could become the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Manchester City at the end of this season.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a key player for Newcastle and has played a significant role in the Magpies’ development into a force in English football.

Guimaraes is a highly sought-after talent, with many top clubs interested in him. Despite Newcastle’s efforts to retain him, including offering him a contract extension until 2028, his future at the club remains uncertain.

The long-term contract protects his value, but it’s unclear whether he will stay at Newcastle until the end of that contract.

According to the Daily Telegraph, both Arsenal and Manchester City have shown interest in securing his signature.

Both Premier League giants are looking to significantly strengthen their squads in the summer, and Guimaraes may have to decide between them.

Given his long contract, Arsenal and City may have to break their transfer records to sign him.

Guimaraes will improve the quality of our options, but he will not come cheap, and City’s interest will make him even more expensive.

But his performances for Newcastle makes him a player worth signing, so we need to do our best to add him to our group if we can afford a deal.

