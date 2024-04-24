Arsenal and Man City set to battle it out for top quality Premier League midfielder

Bruno Guimaraes could become the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Manchester City at the end of this season.
The Brazilian midfielder has been a key player for Newcastle and has played a significant role in the Magpies’ development into a force in English football.
Guimaraes is a highly sought-after talent, with many top clubs interested in him. Despite Newcastle’s efforts to retain him, including offering him a contract extension until 2028, his future at the club remains uncertain.
The long-term contract protects his value, but it’s unclear whether he will stay at Newcastle until the end of that contract.
According to the Daily Telegraph, both Arsenal and Manchester City have shown interest in securing his signature.
Both Premier League giants are looking to significantly strengthen their squads in the summer, and Guimaraes may have to decide between them.
Given his long contract, Arsenal and City may have to break their transfer records to sign him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Guimaraes will improve the quality of our options, but he will not come cheap, and City’s interest will make him even more expensive.
But his performances for Newcastle makes him a player worth signing, so we need to do our best to add him to our group if we can afford a deal.
Nah, Zubimendi, Camavinga all day over the Brazilian for me.
Arsenal need a rock solid specialist Defensive Midfielder (or two) to replace the departing trio of Partey, Jorginho and Elneny (as things stand no extensions offered)
while versatility is an Arteta go to, the player must first be a master of the Defensive Midfield
this guy does not fit that description
What on earth makes you think that Partey and / or Jorginho will be leaving?
After last night’s display, to replace Partey would cost a fortune and he looked and played like he was in his prime.
We also need the experience of Jorginho and MA has used him very well.
I agree that Elneny will stop playing for the club, but I think he will be offered a back room rule, such is his influence around the dressing room.
as it stands Jorginho contract expires in June, so unless something changes he is leaving, we are leaving that awfully late or have decided to move on
Partey is injury prone and best days behind him, we all age and Partey no different, yes he was good last night but so so in other recent appearances, simply can’t rely on him to play 38 games, the past, not the future
and neither of them seem to have 90 minutes in their legs
time to move on to an elite Defensive Midfielder who can play at the highest level with this group of players for 5 years or more
even the biggest Partey fan must admit he simply ain’t that
The club may take up the one year extension with Jorginho that is in his contract.
I agree, albeit with sadness, that Partey, despite playing so well last night, is clearly NOT reliable fitness wise and therefore will not play any major part in the team after this season.
I expect him to leave and doubt we can get much, if any sort of fee at all, given his age and injury record.
The real reason partey and jorginho are so important to this team is their passing. They have the vision and ability to pick passes our other players simply don’t see – this helps pin teams back because there’s always the threat of a through pass and they can’t simply manage our possession (as has been the case when we’ve not had partey or jorginho on the field). Bruno has this ability also (plus he’s not bad defensively – better than jorginho for sure).
Seeing as rice is still the first name on the team sheet, and is easily our best *defensive* midfielder, a pairing of rice and Bruno might just mean that rice sits a bit deeper, or they play as more of a partnership, rather than one always sitting. It could still work.
That said, I can’t see this move happening. Bruno is loved in Newcastle and I don’t think they’ll sell – even if they did, I don’t think we could get him for a fair price.