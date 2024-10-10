Arsenal and Man City set to battle it out for versatile Serie A star

Arsenal is eyeing a move for Torino star Samuele Ricci as he continues to impress as part of Italy’s national team.

Under Luciano Spalletti, Italy is developing a new playing style, and the coach has been focusing on players with different profiles. This has created opportunities for the talented Ricci, and Arsenal has been tracking the midfielder for some time.

The Gunners may lose Jorginho and Thomas Partey at the end of this season, as both midfielders are set to reach the end of their contracts. Arsenal will need to decide whether to retain them or replace them with younger players, which is why they are interested in the 23-year-old Ricci.

However, Manchester City is also keen on signing him. According to an exclusive report from Caught Offside, both Arsenal and City are preparing to compete for his signature.

City recently lost Rodri to a long-term injury, which could prompt them to make a move for Ricci in January, potentially disrupting Arsenal’s summer plans.

An obstacle both clubs are facing is Torino’s valuation of the player at €50 million, while both Arsenal and City believe he is worth closer to €30 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ricci has been one of the finest players in the Italian top flight this season and he is young enough to still develop if we add him to our squad in the summer.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…