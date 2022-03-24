Arsenal and Man City tracking highly rated 18 year-old wonderkid

Arsenal and Manchester City are claimed to be following the progress of wonderkid Bruno Inglesias, who is tied to Real Madrid at present.

The attacking midfielder is yet to get his chance to make an impression with the first-team, but was ranked in the NXGN top 50 wonderkids this week. The article claimed that he has at least 10 goals and 10 assists for the Madrid Under-19s so far this term, whilst adding that he is likened to former Ballon D’Or winner Kaka in Spain.

Iglesias has a host of players ahead of him in the pecking order at the Bernabeu, but is tipped to get a chance in the first-team in 2022. As we’ve seen with Martin Odegaard however, opportunities are not easy to come by in that position, with the Norway international having had to leave the club in search of playing time to the profit of Arsenal.

Those at Goal also claimed that both us and City are hoping that his pathway to the first-team remains closed in order to tempt him away from the Spanish capital.

Iglesias plays predominantly in behind the striker, but has been known to play on the left wing also, and he could well see the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli as proof that our current setup allows youngsters to get their chances at Emirates Stadium.

Patrick