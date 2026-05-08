Arsenal and Man City will fight for Premier League midfielder

Manchester City and Arsenal regularly compete for the signatures of top players, and both clubs continue to monitor several targets ahead of the next transfer window as they prepare to strengthen their squads.

Arsenal have increasingly matched City in the transfer market in recent seasons, spending heavily on elite talent while also challenging more consistently for major honours. The rivalry between the two clubs has intensified both on and off the pitch as they continue battling for domestic success and long-term dominance.

The Gunners are no longer hesitant to invest significant money in high-profile players, and their latest reported target could require another major financial commitment during the summer. Arsenal are believed to be determined to continue improving the quality of their midfield options ahead of next season.

Arsenal Interested in Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has emerged as the latest Chelsea player linked with a move to the Emirates as Arsenal reportedly monitors his situation closely. The Argentine midfielder remains one of the most highly regarded players in his position and has consistently attracted interest from elite clubs across Europe.

Fernandez has impressed with his performances over recent seasons and is viewed as a player capable of significantly strengthening any midfield. His technical quality, passing ability and composure under pressure have made him one of the standout performers in the Premier League despite Chelsea’s inconsistent form at times.

Manchester City Enter the Race

As reported by Team Talk, Man City have now joined Arsenal in the race to sign Fernandez and are also interested in bringing the midfielder to the Etihad Stadium. The report claims both clubs are monitoring his contract situation closely as negotiations over a new deal with Chelsea continue to stall.

Fernandez is reportedly struggling to reach an agreement over fresh terms with Chelsea, increasing speculation surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal could still receive a boost in their pursuit if the midfielder decides he wants to remain in London, a factor that may potentially work in the Gunners’ favour ahead of Manchester City.