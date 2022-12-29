Arsenal and Man United battling it out for £9 Million midfielder

Arsenal and Manchester United are claimed to be going head-to-head in the race to sign Sivert Mannsverk from Molde.

The Gunners have made waves in recent windows by signing a number of impressive young players, with many of those having made immediate impacts in the first-team squad under Mikel Arteta, and Sivert could well be the next future star to make the move to the Emirates.

We are claimed to be in a two-way battle with rivals Man United for his signature however, Jeunex Footeax reports, with the 20 year-old said to be available for around £9 Million.

Our midfield is believed to be an area we are looking to improve at present, although Albert Sambi Lokonga is currently waiting in the wings for his chance to make an impact on the first-team. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey has stamped their authority on the two starting roles in the side, with Martin Odegaard looking immovable in the advanced central role, and it will be interesting to see what anyone could do to try and break ahead of the trio in Arteta’s pecking order.

We also have the likes of Charlie Patino impressing on loan, who could well be earmarked for his chance to test that formidable pairing for regular minutes in the coming seasons, and Mannsverk could potentially be his long-term partner through the middle if we can get his signing over the line.

