Arsenal and Man United consider raid for Premier League midfielder

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with a move to try and sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton this summer.

There is around two weeks remaining of the current summer transfer window, and both sides are yet to add a central midfielder to their ranks.

The Red Devils have started the new campaign in torrid fashion, and are understandable trying to find a solution to their ever-growing problems, while we are in the favourable position of having strength in all areas currently, but consider our CM role one which we could improve on.

The Express cites the Sunday Mirror in reporting that we have joined the race for his signature after his fine start to PL life since joining the Seagulls 18 months ago, with some top teams across Europe also tracking the Ecuadorian.

I’m not sure if Caicedo is strong enough to displace Xhaka from the starting line-up straight away, but given his progression in his time at Brighton, he could well cause a stir.

Do you think Caicedo could improve our starting line-up?

Patrick

