Arsenal and Man United considering 26 year-old Frenchman’s signature

Arsenal and Manchester United are both being linked with a potential move to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with the French striker a number of times over the years, stemming back to his time with Fulham in the Championship, and he has had his struggles since.

He spent a lacklustre loan spell with Atletico Madrid in 2021, while his time with Lyon has been mixed, keeping up a respectful tally of a goal every two league outings (53 in 106), he has continued to be linked with moves to the Premier League in particular, and this summer is no different with TBR citing MediaFoot in linking both us and United with a retained interest in his signing.

I can’t help but feel the horse has bolted on this one. While I believe we were keeping tabs on him previously, I no longer feel like he matches our transfer policy, nor do I believe that we would be interested regardless.

Dembele is definitely one who failed to meet his full potential unfortunately, and while he could well be available for a cut-price fee this summer, I struggle to believe that we would consider him.

Do you think we would or should be considering Moussa Dembele?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Per Mertesacker Talks about Jack Wilshere, Jesus and Saliba…

Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids