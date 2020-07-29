Arsenal and Man United eyeing coveted teenager

Arsenal and Manchester United are eyeing a deal to sign former Leicester city teenager Dennis Gyamfi.

The 18 year-old caused a stir when turning down a professional contract offer from Leicester City recently, opting to quit the club instead, and currently is on the look-out for a new side.

The full-back was training with the first-team squad in recent months, but wasn’t selected for any matchday squads, and he is now considering his options.

Rangers are believed to be amongst the sides also interested in his signature, while Dutch publication Het Laatste Nieuws (via the Metro) claims that he is set to travel to Cercle Brugge to undergo a trial ahead of a potential deal.

The Belgian side may well have unwanted competition for his signature with the likes of Premier League giants Arsenal and United eyeing a potential deal, although having turned down Leicester’s offer, a guarantee of first-team football may well be his plan.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shown this season that he isn’t afraid of giving minutes to his youngsters, with Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Matteo Guendouzi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all picking up minutes.

Whether this would be enough to tempt Gyamfi to join our side remains to be seen, but we have been linked with him since May, when TodoFichajes claimed that he would be delighted to earn a switch to the Emirates.

Should Arsenal be high on promising youngsters thoughts when looking to break into the first-team?

