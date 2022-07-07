Arsenal and Man United given green light as target demands transfer

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been strongly linked with a move to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer, and the player has now told his club that he wants to leave.

The centre-back is believed to have been the subject of at least one offer already this summer, but his current club have stood firm up to this point, and the player now seems set to make sure that he gets his desired move to England.

It is unclear at this point where his preference lies, with both United and Arsenal offering different projects, while the Red Devils could have the advantage of new manager Erik Ten Hag having worked with him previously.

TalkSPORT is reporting that the player has spoken to Ajax directly to tell them that he now wants to leave the club following the interest in his signature, and it seems unlikely that he won’t get his wish at this point.

It must be nice knowing that two of the biggest clubs in Europe are chasing your signature, but he now looks set to have to make a decision on his future. He can go where he is likely to slot straight into the team under a familiar face, or take on the challenge of coming to the Emirates where he can be a part of one of the most exciting rebuilding projects.

I couldn’t possibly guess which club he would choose assuming that both clubs can agree a fee with his selling club, but if he has been following Manchester United at all in previous seasons, he should know that there has been very little consistency from that side.

Do you think Ten Hag’s arrival will make all the difference for the player?

Patrick

