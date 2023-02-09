Arsenal and Man United have been speaking to agent of Barcelona starlet

Many people were sceptical when we reported that Arsenal was interested in Ansu Fati. However, they say that where there is smoke, there is fire.

Now, according to reports, Arsenal and Manchester United have both contacted Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to inquire about the future of the Barcelona star.

“As Cadena COPE has learned, several Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal have called Jorge Mendes, Ansu Fati’s agent, to ask him about the footballer’s situation , although without making any formal offer at the moment,” writes Helena Condis in the Cadena COPE.

When Ansu Fati first appeared on the scene, he was tipped for greatness. Many compared him to Messi, and he even received the Barcelona number 10 shirt after the GOAT left. But the Spaniard hasn’t lived up to expectations, but I’m sure if it hadn’t been for a long-term injury later on, he would have.

In any case, Fati is a good player who can create magic on the field; even Luis Enrique recognised this, which is why he included him in Spain’s squad for the Qatar World Cup.

The speculation about Fati leaving Barcelona stems from the fact that he isn’t a key component of Xavi’s plans. At his age and time, he needs to be playing more, and you and I can agree that if there is someone who can get the best out of him, it is Mikel Arteta.

Should Arsenal make their interest in Fati more concrete?

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Highlights of Arsenal Women’s extra time win over Man City last night to reach the Conti Cup Final From DUBLIN ARSENAL