Arsenal and Man United in race for £40.8 Million teenager’s signature

Nuno Mendes is being targeted by a number of big clubs at present, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool showing an interest at present.

The 18 year-old has picked up 11 Primeira Liga appearances for Sporting CP so far, and is being eyed for a move in the near future.

His club are claimed to be standing firm on receiving his full release clause in order to allow him to leave the club however, which is claimed to be set at £40.8 Million (€45 Million), which hasn’t deterred clubs as of yet.

CalcioMercato states that AC Milan will throw their hat into the ring for his signature in the near future, which could well lead the Premier League outfits to firm up their interest.

Arsenal were linked with left-backs during the previous window, but failed to offload Sead Kolasinac, and are not in need of urgent reinforcement in that area.

Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are both vying for the left wing-back role at present, while Kieran Tierney is the standout option at left-back, and is impressing filling in a left centre-back in a three-man backline in recent months too.

Even without Kolasinac, we aren’t exactly light on options, and I wouldn’t expect our club to invest such a hefty fee for a young unproven youngster, although with time before the next window, his ability could well attract further attention.

Could left-back be one of the roles looked at in the coming windows? Would a switch to a back four change our stance on transfers needs?

Patrick