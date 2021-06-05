Arsenal and Man United interest confirmed in 27 year-old midfielder

Arsenal and Manchester United have been confirmed as potential suitors to sign Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan.

The 27 year-old has been a consistent performer since joining the Rossoneri from the Bundesliga in 2017, when he traded the Red & Black of Bayer Leverkusen for their colour matched side in Italy.

Calhanoglu could well be ready to cut the cord in Serie A this summer however, having failed to agree terms over a new contract, and can leave on a free transfer this summer.

AC are claimed to have tabled a new take-it-or-leave-it offer to their midfielder, whilst requesting that a response is wanted ASAP.

AC Milan made a final offer to Hakan Calhanoglu and asked him to respond as soon as possible. Hakan Calhanoglu told Massara that he would not accept the offer of a salary of less than 5.5 million euros. Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus have interest in Hakan Calhanoglu. https://t.co/SCgkl1OHQN — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) June 3, 2021

Arsenal could well pose as an attractive option for the Turkish international, with the opportunity to play in a young and exciting attacking line, and his passing, creativity and deadball ability would be a great asset to our side.

Man United and Juve’s interest may be tough to contend with however, with the offer of Champions League football in their favour, and I can’t help but struggle to believe we could win this race unfortunately.

Would Calhanoglu be a guaranteed starter for any of the three clubs?

Patrick