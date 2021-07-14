Arsenal and Man United looking to poach sought-after Everton wonderkid (plus video)

Arsenal chasing Everton wonderkid by Yash

Arsenal are keen to take advantage of a stalemate between Everton and Thierry Small, as they look to inject more fresh talent in the academy set-up.

According to The Athletic, the 16-year-old is highly regarded across Europe and has not returned to the Toffees pre-season camp, which began on Monday, June 5th.

Although previous manager Carlo Ancelotti and Director of Football Marcel Brands assured the left-back that he is in their long-term thinking, it appears like the youngster is trying to engineer a move away from Goodison Park.

Arsenal as well as Manchester United are first of the bunch to have shown any interest. However, more clubs are expected to join the race to sign the 16-year-old in the coming weeks. German champions Bayern Munich are also tracking developments.

The defender has already been handed a locker in the first team changing room in Finch Farm, but all those incentives mean little to the Solihull-born defender, who looks for more first team opportunities.

Small became Everton’s youngest player to ever feature in a competitive match, when he was brought on in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Sheffield Wednesday in January.

That appearance as well as a three-year contract were part and parcel of the efforts of then manager Ancelotti and the club to convince him to stay at the Merseyside.

Everton themselves acquired him from West Bromwich Albion when he was just 11. People already hailed it as a coup, as he was well appreciated in the inner circles of youth set-ups.

Let's talk Thierry Small! A highly sought after youth playing with the England U19 setup thats physically well beyond his years. Carries WC explosivity over the first 5 yards that projects an elite profile. Anyone who follows me knows this kid is special- please Arsenal 🙂 https://t.co/NVLxmApdFP — George (@GeorgeV_AFC) July 13, 2021

After making his U23’s debut in October, he ended up establishing himself in Everton’s reserve team, making 13 appearances for them.

It will appear a smart move from Arsenal if they acquire the services of Small. At 16, he has huge potential and many within the industry believe he is cut-out for the highest echelon in world football. However, if the left-back is looking for immediate first team action, the Gunners will have a hard, or even an impossible task.

The North London outfit currently have Kieran Tierney and have also recently signed Nuno Tavares from Portuguese side Benfica. Thus, Small can be the third choice left back, at best.

But if somehow Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu convince him of the project of our gargantuan institution that is Arsenal Football Club, they may have a chance of signing him.

And it will be hailed as a coup, yet again.

Yash Bisht