Arsenal and Man United miss out as wonderkid set to be announced by La Liga giants

Eduardo Camavinga is believed to have a deal in place to join Real Madrid from Rennes today, beating off the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature, with The Sun naming the trio as keen.

The youngster has already made his senior debut for France despite the wealth of talent available for Les Bleus, highlighting the ability he has already shown at a young age in Ligue 1.

His impressive performances for Rennes since making his debut just one month after his 16th birthday have attracted plenty of attention, but his future is now believed to be sealed with Real Madrid expected to agree a contract with the wonderkid today as they work on an announcement also.

Eduardo Camavinga can be considered a new Real Madrid player. Agreement completed since yesterday – he’s NOT staying at Rennes on loan as Ancelotti wants Camavinga at Real Madrid immediatly. ⚪️🇫🇷 #DeadlineDay Paperworks signed – today it’s contract and announcement time. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

It remains to be seen whether we would have had a chance to lure the 18 year-old to the Emirates if we were to have agreed a fee with Rennes prior to the Galacticos move, but he will now have the challenge of trying to break into the team ahead of the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro which will be no easy task.

