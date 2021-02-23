Arsenal and Man United set to compete for top Championship defender

Arsenal ready to battle it out with Man Utd for Norwich star

Arsenal are set to lock horns with Premier League rivals Manchester United for Norwich City’s Max Aarons, according to various rumours this week.

It is believed that Arsenal want to replace Hector Bellerin with Aarons as the Spaniard, who has been at Arsenal for ten years, is attracting interest from heavyweights such as Paris Saint-Germain and his boyhood club Barcelona.

Many Arsenal fans would welcome the addition given the underwhelming performances of the 25-year-old at North London this season. Bellerin has looked out of ideas since his long injury lay-off. His pace and athleticism is also a thing of the past.

One of the few players who was repeatedly under the spotlights last season, when Norwich were in the Premier League, was Aarons. His lung-bursting runs into the opposition’s half were dangerous as well as effective.

The England U21 international had two assists to his name last season in the Premier League. But he has made his name as one of the best right-backs in the Championship, despite him only turning 21 two months ago. In his 72 appearances for Norwich in England’s second tier, he has three goals and nine assists to his name.

It seems certain that Norwich are happy to sell, as the Norwich co-owner Delia Smith said earlier this month (as reported by Football.London).

“Luckily, because of this wonderful team behind the scenes, we have some really lovely players,”

“They’ve got a nice temperament and Max Aarons is one of the best. He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won’t be at Norwich.

“He knows that, we know that. But we didn’t have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal. Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan.”

Bayern Munich have also reportedly kept tabs on the 21-year-old who is valued around 30 million euros by the Canaries. But Man Utd and Arsenal are also believed to be sniffing around the enticing player.

Yash Bisht