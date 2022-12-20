Arsenal and Man United set to struggle to land top strike-target

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, but the Italian club are not wishing to sell.

The Old Lady have plenty of attention on them after a number of board members stepped down from their roles, with supposed financial discrepancies having been discovered in regards to their transfer movements. With that in mind, clubs are considering moves for their players to take advantage of a tumultuous situation, and one who we have been continually linked with even from before his move to Turin is Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker has been likened to Harry Kane in his ability to score all manner of goals, as well as his clever link-up play, while the Juve star has also shown great ambition and leadership skills. TuttoSport insists that the Italian giants have no intention to sell however, despite interest from the major English sides.

With Jesus currently struggling with injury, I would love to see Dusan arrive in London. Him joining one of our rivals would be a major blow in the long-term, and I even believe that there is potential to pair both Gabriel and Vlahovic into the same attack at times also, which could well be explosive.

Patrick