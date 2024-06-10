Arsenal and Man United still lead the race to sign Bolgna star Joshua Zirkzee

There are certainly a plethora of top strikers available in this summer’s transfer window, and Arsenal have surely been linked with most of them in the last few weeks. One of most well-known though is the Bologna hitman Joshua Zirkzee, who at 23 years of age is just about perfect for Arteta’s recent transfer strategy.

With the Euros fast approaching, the transfer dealings will surely take a back burner until the later stages of the tournament so it is important for Arsenal to get their deals done quickly and now Sky Sports has given an update on the latest news regarding Zirkzee. They reported: “A bit more breaking transfers to bring you as Arsenal and Manchester United both remain interested in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee amid strong interest from AC Milan.

“Both Premier League clubs are monitoring developments, and he is one of a number of strikers on both club’s lists.

“He’s 23 years old is Zirkzee with a release clause of £34 million, Arsenal are keen to bring in a young striker they can develop, having turned their attention away from Premier League players including Alexander Isak and Ivan Toney.”

Zirkzee is certainly a proven striker of the first degree, but if the Gunners are looking for talent to develop then I think Benjamin Sesko looks like a much more likely prospect. He has scored more goals than Zirkzee with less than half of the playing time, and at just 20 years old has much more scope for Mikel Arteta to work his magic on.

But I wouldn’t complain in the slightest if Arteta prefers Zirkzee!

Sam P

