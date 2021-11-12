Arsenal and Man United target’s £51 Million release clause emerges

Arsenal and Manchester United could look to revive their interest in RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai after learning about his release clause of £51 Million.
The 21 year-old was a hot topic in the rumour mill prior to his move to Germany, having impressed for Salzburg previously, scoring and assisting on a regular basis in both the Austrian Bundesliga, the Champions League as well as for his country Hungary.
That talk has slowed down since his move however, but with him only selected to play a squad role at present, other clubs are said to be considering a move.
Sport Bild is cited by the Metro as naming his release clause as £51 Million, a price that may not be off-putting if they believe that he still retains that potential to be amongst the world’s best.
If Leipzig are not convinced of Szoboszlai, he could well be available for less than the release clause, although I don’t believe that we would have any issue paying the full release clause for a special talent much like we were believed to be willing to pay for James Maddison over the summer.
I’m not sure we really need him at present as we have Emile Smith Rowe already showing top level form in the attacking midfield and left-midfield roles. We also have Martin Odegaard, and while he isn’t the best form at present, is also one who possesses immense potential, and one we shouldn’t be thinking of giving up on.
Is Szoboszlai the sort of player we couldn’t afford to miss out on if available? Could his arrival hamper the progress of ESR?
Patrick
I think a top striker is the most important right now, then a winger and a DM. Hopefully one more big window in the Summer could see us sitting pretty for the future.
Making European football is vital to seeing any further investment, especially if we want top class players in key positions.
I’ll say I’m confident we’re a top 6 squad when healthy, but still a ways away from top 4 quality.
Defensively we’re as good as anyone on present form. We’re just missing a top DM, winger opposite Saka, and a striker that can consistently deliver.
Get those 3 players right, and next year we could be competing with Chelsea, Pool, and City.
Bold statement I know, but our defense can reliably keep us in games now, we just need to play direct and attack, keeping opponents honest.
That’s my thought also. DM, winger and striker. Dominik is the right profile or Nkunku or Perhaps Noah Lang.
How about Balogun. he’s already very good. He soesn’t need to go on loan
We’re good for DM and WINGERS but yes a decent CF.
We badly need this guy or Christopher Nku Nku in the squad plus a vibrant central midfielder and a striker.
For the striker, I believe that Balogun could help in that role. He is getting more and more mature. It’s time to thow him in. He doesn’t need to go on loan
I must say that I do NOT think we currently have a top 6 squad. We have won some games this season against teams whose players looked jaded to me.
We have some very tough games to come and I expect we might well get found out in some of them.
I have been saying this for some time, but we desperately need a top goal scorer!!!
However, I think this might be our number two need, since I really believe we need a “solid” DM to play alongside Partey. Adding that DM will really help our defense against those top teams.
The other position I think we might need in the summer is a new number 10.
Currently Lacazette is playing that role (a role similar to Firmino at Liverpool). His play is keeping Odegaard on the bench. I feel he will leave in the summer, and I would not like us to depend upon Odegaard next season.
So, for me, I think we need a seasoned DM, a proven goal-scorer and a new number 10 to really make uss a top 6 squad.
ESR seems to have found his best position out on the left (so I don’t think we need a left winger. (Despite his new eating habits, I still think he could do with dropping 5lb).
yeah, we’re definitely not getting this guy. Theres a reason we waited all summer to get a CAM and it’s because the club are invested in making Odegaard successful here. Even if his start has been slow expect Arteta to try to get the best out of him.
If we get into Europe we’ll need to look at our squad again to make sure we aren’t light in too many positions. I dont think CAM will be one of those, with ESR, Odegaard both able to play there. Maybe we will get another wide player? And push for a Pepe loan (he seems to be next on the chopping block of players Arteta doesnt really need). Another DM is obvious, as well as striker. If we are doing early summer window shopping i’d say those three positons hahaha. Oh and a backup gk with leno destined to want out.
A good reason our midfield feels strong is because we have Lacazette playing the No10 role,
I would prefer Maitland-Niles to partner Partey in the coming games as he’s stronger and faster than Lokonga,
Dominik could play the No10 role also, he’s got the skills, physic and shoots well, but I wouldn’t mind Bruno Guimares,