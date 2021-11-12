Arsenal and Man United target’s £51 Million release clause emerges

Arsenal and Manchester United could look to revive their interest in RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai after learning about his release clause of £51 Million.

The 21 year-old was a hot topic in the rumour mill prior to his move to Germany, having impressed for Salzburg previously, scoring and assisting on a regular basis in both the Austrian Bundesliga, the Champions League as well as for his country Hungary.

That talk has slowed down since his move however, but with him only selected to play a squad role at present, other clubs are said to be considering a move.

Sport Bild is cited by the Metro as naming his release clause as £51 Million, a price that may not be off-putting if they believe that he still retains that potential to be amongst the world’s best.

If Leipzig are not convinced of Szoboszlai, he could well be available for less than the release clause, although I don’t believe that we would have any issue paying the full release clause for a special talent much like we were believed to be willing to pay for James Maddison over the summer.

I’m not sure we really need him at present as we have Emile Smith Rowe already showing top level form in the attacking midfield and left-midfield roles. We also have Martin Odegaard, and while he isn’t the best form at present, is also one who possesses immense potential, and one we shouldn’t be thinking of giving up on.

Is Szoboszlai the sort of player we couldn’t afford to miss out on if available? Could his arrival hamper the progress of ESR?

Patrick