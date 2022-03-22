Arsenal and Manchester United could be set to battle it out for Everton forward Richarlison this summer, with both in need of bolstering their attacking options.
The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club in the winter window, while senior pair Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are both currently set to become free agents at the end of the campaign. That could well leave us with just Folarin Balogun as our only striker with a single senior outing, with him having one Premier League start so far, meaning that we could well have to prioritise bringing in more than one player who is able to spearhead our attack for the new season.
Everton’s Richarlison is one who most likely prefers to play as the second-striker but is known to fill in centrally in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and is one who retains plenty of ability.
Planet Sport claims that Edu is keen on bringing his fellow countryman to north London, but competition for his signature could now be set to heat up with Goal stating that they have now entered the race for his signature.
I think Richarlison would be a great signing, but I recall the Merseyside club spending a hefty fee to bring him to Goodison Park and don’t imagine they would be too keen to sell. That being said, he is simply too good for the dog fight of relegation, and will surely have aspirations to join a bigger club, and with two years remaining on his contract, Everton may well be tempted to cash-in in order to retain some value.
Do you agree that Richarlison would be a great option for Arsenal in attack?
Patrick
That guy can not work with Arteta.
Seems like an expensive, rotten apple
No Patrick, I do NOT agree at all and I doubt very much that more than a tiny few Gooners will either.
Richarlison is a physicallly strong player, but who is essentially second rate. He plays for a team that right now is also second rate and he fits there.
For a vastly improved Arsenal who wants to improve still further, he would be, frankly, a stupid buy!
It will not happen anyway and will be a disaster averted by the total lack ot truth in us being interested at all, IMO.
Richardson will be a good signing for us. He has pace, can dribble and finish.
His hold up play is also good.
Reading the couple comments above I’m shocked that anyone would be so stupid to suggest that he wouldn’t be a great signing .
Obviously they haven’t actually watched him play as on his day he is a beast .
@DK, I don’t think they’ve ever watched him play. Do they remember the defeat at Goodison this season.
We couldn’t contain him and should’ve grabbed a hat trick if not by a couple of offsides and poor VAR.
A front 3 of Gabi, Rich and Saka would destroy many teams.
Exactly mate
I should have bought that point up but you just said it
Should have been probably 4-1 but got away with the 2-1 loss .
Completely made our defending look second rate ,but fans suggest he isn’t good enough 🙄
A “beast” who rarely scores DAN. You are bonkers to think as you do! He won’t be coming to us and thank God for that. He is just a big powerful, often fouling lump and extremely average.
Fortunately, YOU do not make our clubs decisions. You have been constantly calling for better players to come in and yet , AND YET, you would gladly take Richarlison!
Good grief , I thought you had REAL ambition for us. Clearly not!
Does he have many good days ?!
Not for us.
He’s also wanted by Real Madrid.
Honestly i dont rate him any more, i use to be fore but he has not improved at all, he is a hard worker that is not clinical at as a forward, misses too many chances even when he plays for Brazil.
He is either offside or misses seaters.
There are better young forwards in the league i will take in place of him e.g Michel Olise