Arsenal and Manchester United could be set to battle it out for Everton forward Richarlison this summer, with both in need of bolstering their attacking options.

The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club in the winter window, while senior pair Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are both currently set to become free agents at the end of the campaign. That could well leave us with just Folarin Balogun as our only striker with a single senior outing, with him having one Premier League start so far, meaning that we could well have to prioritise bringing in more than one player who is able to spearhead our attack for the new season.

Everton’s Richarlison is one who most likely prefers to play as the second-striker but is known to fill in centrally in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and is one who retains plenty of ability.

Planet Sport claims that Edu is keen on bringing his fellow countryman to north London, but competition for his signature could now be set to heat up with Goal stating that they have now entered the race for his signature.

I think Richarlison would be a great signing, but I recall the Merseyside club spending a hefty fee to bring him to Goodison Park and don’t imagine they would be too keen to sell. That being said, he is simply too good for the dog fight of relegation, and will surely have aspirations to join a bigger club, and with two years remaining on his contract, Everton may well be tempted to cash-in in order to retain some value.

Do you agree that Richarlison would be a great option for Arsenal in attack?

Patrick

