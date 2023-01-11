Sven Goran Eriksen has claimed that Arsenal and Manchester United will be looking at a deal to sign Goncalo Ramos from Benfica.

The 21 year-old forward displaced footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo for their international side, and has been a huge hit, alerting a number of clubs to his skillset.

He certainly appears to have found a fan in former England boss Sven, who describes him as someone who is ‘destined for the Premier League’, whilst naming both Arsenal and United as likely destinations.

‘Arsenal and Manchester United will look at Goncalo Ramos as an option,’ Eriksson told OLBG.

‘Goncalo Ramos is a fantastic player, it’s not easy to replace Cristiano Ronaldo like he did. He will end up in the Premier League like a lot of Portuguese players, he can adapt there.

‘If he wants to go to England, he’ll want to go to a big club. I’m sure that clubs like Arsenal or Manchester United will look out for him.

‘He’s a player destined for the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world and the best want to play there.’

We have been linked with moves for another striker, but it is still to be decided on Folarin Balogun’s future. Eddie Nketiah still has growing to do also, continuing to impress in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, but the attacking role is definitely amongst our weakest in depth in reality.

Would you be keen to see us pursue Ramos as an alternative to Jesus going forwards?

Patrick

