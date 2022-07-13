Arsenal and Man United to bid for cut-price Aston Villa starlet (plus video)

It would appear that both Arsenal and Man United have been watching closely the contract talks between Aston Villa and their rising star Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18 year old is obviously talented and it is being reported by the Birmingham Mail that both Barcelona and Dortmund have bee snooping around the young midfielder.

The fact is that Chukwuemeka is so far refusing to sign a new contract at Villa Park and is entering the final year of his deal with Villa, so the European giants are hoping to arrange a pre-contract during the January window so they can get him for peanuts. This is how the Mail described the situation: Villa have been trying to tie Chukwuemeka down to a new contract and remain calm about the 18-year-old’s situation. However, it has reached the stage where offers would have to be entertained.

Barcelona and Dortmund will probably wait it out and try to land Chukwuemeka on the cheap, but this transfer window could represent English clubs’ last chance to beat their European counterparts to the midfielder. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs coveting Chukwuemeka on these shores.

It certainly seems likely that Arsenal would be very interested in peruading Chukwuemeka to come to the Emirates, given that Edu new policy is to bring in highly promising youngsters that could increase in value, especially if they can get a bargain at the same time.

Despite his young age, Chukwuemeka has already played 12 times for the Villa first team, and came to the attention of top European scouts when he scored twice in the Final of the U19 European Championships against Israel.

He certainly seems like an excellent investment for Arsenal, and the player himself may also be attracted by Arteta’s youthful project…

Have a look at this video and see what you think of Chukwuemeka….

