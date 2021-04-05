Arsenal and Man United tracking 22 year-old Portuguese sensation

Arsenal and Manchester United are claimed to be keeping tabs on Sporting forward Pedro Goncalves.

The 22 year-old was signed from Famalicao last summer, and has already notched up 15 goals and four assists from his 22 22 league appearances this term.

It is no shock that the Portuguese giants sitting pretty at the top of the division ahead of Porto and Benfica with players in that kind of form, and they have little reason to miss former goal threat Bruno Fernandes who is already setting the Premier League alight.

United are claimed to be considering a move to bring the pair together in England however, while Arsenal are also eyeing the young talent.

I’m not entirely sure how the Red Devils would fit Goncalves into their side considering they already have Bruno in the side, whereas Pedro could come in to replace Martin Odegaard who is only at the club on loan at present.

The Gunners will likely be investing in another option for the role assuming they will not find a way to keep Martin Odegaard beyond the summer, which certainly looks unlikely at present.

Real Madrid could still decide to give him a chance to play for their first-team next season, or decide to sell him on to the highest bidder, and with Arsenal not having agreed an option to buy in their loan deal, I struggle to believe he will be back with us next season.

Patrick