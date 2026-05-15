Arsenal and Man Utd are battling for experienced midfielder

Arsenal remain strongly interested in signing Morten Hjulmand, but the Gunners are now facing increasing competition from Manchester United in the race to secure the Sporting Club midfielder.

Hjulmand has established himself as one of the most important players at Sporting over the last few seasons, with his leadership and consistent performances making him a key figure within the squad. The midfielder has continued to impress in Portugal and is widely expected to attract serious transfer interest from major European clubs.

Several teams have monitored Hjulmand in recent seasons, but Sporting have consistently resisted attempts to weaken their squad by protecting one of their most influential players. However, there is a growing belief that the Portuguese club could be more open to negotiations during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal have admired the midfielder for some time and are believed to view him as a player capable of strengthening their options in the centre of the pitch. Mikel Arteta’s side continues to focus on improving an already impressive squad as they prepare for another demanding campaign next season.

Manchester United Joins Transfer Race

Manchester United have now reportedly entered the race for Hjulmand as they look to reinforce their midfield during the summer window. The Red Devils are expected to prioritise midfield additions and have identified the Sporting player as one of their leading targets.

The growing interest from United could complicate Arsenal’s pursuit, particularly with both clubs aiming to strengthen their squads significantly before next season begins.

Hjulmand’s combination of physicality, tactical intelligence, and leadership qualities has made him an attractive option for teams seeking stability and control in midfield. His experience at Sporting has further enhanced his reputation across European football.

Arsenal Determined To Secure Deal

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal remain highly determined to bring Hjulmand to the Emirates Stadium once the season concludes.

The report claims Arteta’s side views the midfielder as a player capable of making an immediate impact while also developing into an even more important figure within the squad over time. Arsenal reportedly believe he possesses the qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League and fit seamlessly into their tactical system.

Manchester United, however, are equally eager to strengthen their midfield options and are expected to challenge Arsenal strongly for the midfielder’s signature. As a result, competition for Hjulmand could become one of the more closely watched transfer battles of the summer.

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