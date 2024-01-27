Arsenal and Man Utd are leading the race for Serie A striker

Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in their quest for a new striker.

The Gunners are anticipated to bolster their squad in that position during the summer, and Zirkzee is among the names on their radar.

Zirkzee has had an impressive first half of the season with Bologna, contributing significantly to the team’s success in Serie A. Consequently, he has garnered interest from several top clubs.

Despite Bologna managing to retain him during the current January transfer window, there’s speculation that they might face challenges holding onto him in the upcoming summer.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Arsenal and Manchester United are the primary suitors for the striker. Both clubs view him as a valuable addition to strengthen their goal-scoring options.

Zirkzee, recognising the stature of both teams in the Premier League, may lean towards a move to Arsenal, considering the advanced stage of their ongoing rebuild.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee is an interesting striker, and we will be a better team if we add him to our group.

However, we also know that United are a team that could lure him to the Premier League.

