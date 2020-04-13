Arsenal and Man Utd can land La Liga target if they stump up £45 million

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey could be Arsenal’s if they can pay £45 million for his signature, according to reports.

The Ghanaian has been one of the many players that have been linked with a move to Arsenal in the last few months.

His impressive performance in the Champions League against Liverpool has prompted more teams to become interested in him.

Manchester United has become the latest side to rival Arsenal for his signature and both teams have been told that they can land him for a fee claims the Daily Star.

The report, however, claimed that Atletico are aware of the interest in his signature and the Spaniards are planning on offering him a new deal.

This new deal would increase his present release clause and it could potentially force his suitors to back off him.

Arsenal is struggling in defence partly because their midfielders don’t protect the backline enough.

Partey is a box-to-box player that can shield the defence dispossess opponents of the ball and help his team start counter-attacks.

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting clubs hard Arsenal will be hoping that Atletico lowers their valuation of the player so that he can make a move to the Emirates.

£45 million would be a lot of money to spend if Arsenal doesn’t sell one of their top quality players or qualify for the Champions League.