Arsenal and Man Utd lock horns over ex-Premier League striker

Arsenal could make at least one attacking signing when the transfer window reopens tomorrow and one name that could join them is Tammy Abraham.

The Gunners hold a long-standing interest in the attacker and wanted to buy him before he moved to AS Roma last season.

Mikel Arteta still has his eyes on the lanky forward and now that they have lost Gabriel Jesus to an injury, a new striker could join them in the January transfer window. Football London reveals Abraham is a target.

However, they are not the only club looking to add him to their squad. Manchester United will rival them for his signature.

The Red Devils have lost Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool beat them to Cody Gakpo some days ago, so they are keen to make a statement sign and it could be Abraham.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham had an amazing first season at Roma, but he has been dismal this term and the goals have dried up for the Englishman.

He also wasn’t a regular at Chelsea and that forced him to move. He will not want to play as a second choice to another player at the Emirates.

There are other strikers available who have scored regularly this season and we should consider moving for them instead.

