Arsenal and Man Utd set to battle it out for a Dutch striker

Brian Brobbey is one of the strikers that Arsenal is considering signing this summer as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad for next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side was one of the leading scorers in Europe last season, but they relied very little on their strikers.

There is a general belief that they will score more goals if their frontmen contribute more.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are generally considered not good enough to score the goals that Arsenal needs, and the Gunners are likely to improve that position with new signings.

Brobbey is one of the players that Arsenal wants to sign, and The Sun reveals that they will compete with Manchester United for his signature.

The report states that the Premier League sides have been informed that he would cost around £30 million, and they are working on individual offers for him.

Ajax will be pleased that two top Premier League clubs are interested in him and might even ask for more money as the race heats up.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brobbey is an exciting striker to watch, but it is hard to think he would significantly improve our goal return.

The striker has been in fine form over the last year, but the Premier League is much tougher than the Dutch top flight.

