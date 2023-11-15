Arsenal and Man Utd set to battle it out for Benfica youngster

Benfica is renowned for developing some of the finest talents for top European clubs, and a new emerging talent, Joao Neves, has caught the attention of Arsenal.

The Gunners closely monitor player development in various European leagues, recognising the success of Portuguese teams in nurturing talent. Neves has recently broken into the Benfica first team, consistently improving with each performance, making him a target for Arsenal.

According to 90 Mins, Arsenal is actively following the progress of the midfielder. However, other Premier League clubs are also expressing interest. The report reveals that Manchester United is keen to add him to their squad, setting the stage for a transfer battle between the Gunners and the Red Devils.

Both clubs boast managers known for nurturing young talent, adding an intriguing element to the competition for Neves’ signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves is just 19 and is showing he is one of the next big things to come out of Portugal, so we have to grab the chance to add him to our squad.

If we have a better season than United and win a trophy, it could swing the odds of signing him in our favour.

