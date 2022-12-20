Arsenal and Man Utd set to battle it out for Portuguese forward

Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to buy Portugal’s World Cup star Goncalo Ramos after his starring performance against Switzerland in the competition.

Clubs watched the World Cup to discover talents they could add to their squad, and Ramos was superb in the game against the Swiss side after replacing Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup.

Give Me Sport revealed he is one of the players Arsenal will be looking to add to their squad now that the World Cup has finished, but they have competition.

The Athletic reveals Erik Ten Hag likes him too and will be looking to add him to his Manchester United group when an opportunity arrives to buy new players.

United has lost Ronaldo and would be desperate to fill the void his departure has left on their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramos proved to be a good finisher at the World Cup and will be a good addition to our squad if he keeps performing that well in front of the goal.

Arsenal has had goal-scoring problems, with even Gabriel Jesus struggling to score as often as the club would like.

However, Ramos might be too expensive for us to sign in January as a cover for Jesus and more clubs will compete to buy him in the summer.

