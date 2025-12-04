Arsenal and Man Utd target will be allowed to leave for the right fee

Arsenal is showing strong interest in Nathaniel Brown as the young defender continues his development into a promising talent at Eintracht Frankfurt. His performances have attracted admiration from several leading clubs across Europe, and he has established himself as an important figure for his current side. With Arsenal seeking to strengthen their squad further, Brown has emerged as a player they are monitoring closely.

Competition for a Highly Rated Defender

The Gunners are actively searching for top-quality additions as they aim to maintain their progress and ensure the team remains competitive at the highest level. This season could be significant for their Premier League ambitions, and the club are determined to keep improving the squad to support their title challenge. Brown is among the names on their shortlist, but Arsenal are not alone in their interest.

In the Premier League, Manchester United have also been linked with the defender, as they regard him as a player capable of enhancing their current options. They view him as someone who could strengthen their team and offer long-term value. Arsenal, however, are expected to provide strong competition in pursuit of the defender, setting up a potential battle between the two rivals for his signature.

Frankfurt’s Stance on a Possible Transfer

An update from Sports Bild indicates that Frankfurt would be prepared to sanction Brown’s departure if they receive an offer that matches their valuation. The report suggests that expectations are now shifting towards a likely sale at the end of the season, with all parties aware that a transfer may be the most probable outcome.

Arsenal will continue to monitor the situation carefully, and their interest reflects their strategy of planning and identifying players who can contribute immediately while also offering future potential. As Brown’s reputation grows, the competition for his signature is expected to intensify, making his situation one to watch as the season progresses.

