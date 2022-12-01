Arsenal and Man Utd to battle it out for teenage defender

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for Rangers’ prospect Jack Wylie as he impresses their scouts with his fine performances in their academy.

Wylie has been one of their finest teenage stars and does very well when he plays for their U16 team in different competitions.

A report on Daily Star reveals Manchester United has watched him a lot of times this season in Scotland and Europe, however, Arsenal has been scouting him for the last six months.

The Gunners have been impressed by what they have seen from the 15-year-old and they now intend to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been one of the best breeding grounds for young talents in Europe for years and Mikel Arteta has continued that proud tradition.

This could help us win the race for Wylie because he will watch how the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have progressed and wish to be in their shoes.

This could be the major advantage we have over United, but we must make our move fast and make him an offer that will be hard to turn down alongside a clear plan to get him into our first team in the future.

