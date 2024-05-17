Arsenal and Manchester United are pursuing Portuguese gem

Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Benfica youngster João Neves.

He has been one of the finest midfielders in the Portuguese league this season, and his terrific performances for his current club haven’t gone unnoticed.

Arsenal likes his profile and has been following him for several months, looking to ensure they win the race for his signature.

However, Manchester United has also been tracking him, and the Red Devils are keen on the 19-year-old, according to SIC Notícias.

Their interest means two top Premier League clubs will push to add him to their squads, and he also has interest from other top European sides.

Neves is considered one of the biggest stars to come out of Portugal recently and stepped up for Benfica when Enzo Fernández left for Chelsea.

He looks ready for the big stage, and it is now up to Arsenal to get serious and seal the deal for his signature.

Neves has looked assured on the Benfica team, and it is hard to believe that he is just 19.

If we add him to our squad now, he will deliver for us now and in the future, so he is probably worth chasing.

