Arsenal and Manchester United competing for Argentinian winger

Arsenal has long maintained a strong interest in the South American transfer market, a region that has consistently produced some of the most talented footballers in the world. The club has benefitted in recent years from this strategy, having secured the services of top-tier players from the continent.

The South American market continues to supply European clubs with exceptional talent, and many of the players who transition from that region to Europe go on to meet or exceed expectations. One of Arsenal’s most successful acquisitions from this market is Gabriel Martinelli, who arrived directly from a Brazilian club and has since made a significant impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are known to have a well-established scouting network across South America, and this network has recently identified a highly promising young player who could play a major role in the club’s future. According to Sport Witness, the Gunners are monitoring Ian Subiabre, a talented 18-year-old currently playing for River Plate.

Subiabre has impressed during his appearances for the Argentine club’s first team, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. In addition to Arsenal, other top European clubs are reportedly showing interest in the teenager. Within the Premier League, Manchester United are said to be among the sides competing with Arsenal for his signature.

The Gunners are believed to regard Subiabre as a genuine talent, with the potential to develop into a key player under the right guidance. Should he join Arsenal, the expectation is that he would be nurtured within the club’s system, benefitting from the developmental structure that has helped previous young players thrive.

However, there is also a consideration that a move to another European league might better serve his immediate development. Allowing him to adapt gradually to European football elsewhere before making the transition to the Premier League could reduce the risk involved in his signing and ensure he arrives more prepared for the demands of English football.