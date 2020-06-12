Arsenal and Manchester United contact the agent of Canadian star over transfer

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Gent striker, Jonathan David. The young Canadian had a decent season with Belgian side, Gent and his fine performances for them has drawn the attention of several top European teams.

He looks set to leave his current side this summer and that has sparked a scramble for his signature.

Arsenal isn’t the only English team serious about signing him and a new report from Belgium media outlet HLN claims that the Gunners aren’t alone in their bid to sign him and they face competition from Manchester United.

It claims that both English sides have already opened talks with the player’s agent over the prospect of him joining their team.

Ajax, Everton, Inter Milan and FC Porto are also mentioned as teams who may be looking to sign the striker when the transfer window reopens.

The report, however, claims that his club manager is keen to keep hold of him after claiming that even an offer of 25 million euros won’t be able to take him away from them.

Arsenal is keen to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond his current deal, but if they are forced to sell their captain in the next transfer window, Mikel Arteta might turn to David as a replacement.