Arsenal and Manchester United set to battle it out for La Liga youngster

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga as he shines for his present employers.

Several youngsters in La Liga have caught the attention of the Gunners and the latest is the 20-year-old, according to a report on Sport Witness.

It claims the youngster has been one of the season’s revelations in the Spanish top flight and continues to do well.

However, Arsenal would have competition from Manchester United, who have also monitored him for much of this campaign.

Just Arsenal opinion

Europe has so many good youngsters and we have some exemplary scouts around the continent, which has made it possible to spot Veiga.

However, Man United has also become an appealing club for any youngster to join and would undoubtedly give us a run for our money.

One advantage we have is that Mikel Arteta is Spanish and has coached many young players, but if the midfielder feels it is too early to move, we might fail in our pursuit.

For now, we need to keep working hard behind the scenes to win the race and if a chance comes up that he would leave Vigo, we can pounce to add him to our squad.

