Arsenal and Manchester United shopping for the same player

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in Thomas Lemar and they remain keen to sign the Atletico Madrid star.

The Frenchman has been on their radar since 2017 and they battled with Liverpool to sign him in that summer.

However, the transfer never happened, and he moved to Atletico a year later.

He initially struggled at the Spanish club, but he has since hit top form at the Wanda Metropolitano.

His form has attracted the attention of Arsenal again, according to Todofichajes, but they are facing competition from Manchester United now.

He has been in talks with Atleti over a new deal, as his current one expires in 2023, but he could leave them in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal needs more reinforcements and Lemar is one of the finest players we could sign.

The Frenchman has returned to his brilliant best and could be a hit at the Emirates.

Although the current Arsenal team is packed with midfielders, the likes of Martin Odegaard have been a disappointment and Lemar could be an upgrade.

He would also face competition from the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga if he joins, but that would only make him better.