Arsenal and Newcastle are battling for 25 goals and 25 assists La Liga star

Arsenal has remained interested in a move for Nabil Fekir and they are now facing competition from Newcastle United for his signature.

The Frenchman has been on their radar since he played for Lyon and Mikel Arteta has continued to show an interest in him.

Real Betis have enjoyed his talents since he joined them and he has 50 G/A to his name for the Spanish side.

That number is impressive and it could even be better if he moves to Arsenal, but the Gunners are not alone.

A report on Fichajes reveals that newly-rich Newcastle United also have an interest in him and the Magpies could beat Arsenal to his signature.

Newcastle United is an emerging force in English football and we cannot ignore their interest in any player we want.

Eddie Howe’s side has a lot of money to spend and will feel they can lure any player to St James’ Park.

But Fekir might feel much better playing for a reputable club like Arsenal, which could make it easier for us to sign him.

The smart thing to do is not to be complacent and move fast to complete the transfer if he is an important target.

