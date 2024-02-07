Arsenal and Newcastle are locked in a battle to sign Premier League midfielder

Newcastle United is reportedly making progress in their pursuit of Amadou Onana from Everton, but Arsenal is poised to pose a formidable challenge in the race for his signature.

Arsenal remains actively involved in the Premier League title race this season, recently enhancing their prospects with a significant victory over Liverpool. Recognising the importance of bolstering their squad for future challenges, Arsenal views Onana as a player who could contribute significantly to their ambitions.

Onana is highly regarded as one of the better midfielders in his role in the Premier League, making him a coveted target for clubs seeking to strengthen their squads. While Newcastle is eager to secure his services, Football Insider suggests that Arsenal is prepared to engage in a competitive battle for his signature and will persist in their efforts to secure his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle has become one of the big spenders in the Premier League recently, and we have to work hard to win the race.

However, we are comfortably in the Champions League places, and if we finish inside the top four, we should win the race for his signature.

If Everton is relegated from the Premier League, it will be much easier for us to add him to our group, as long as we are willing to pay a good fee to make it happen.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends OZZY, EAMONN And JONATHON picking their BEST EVER Arsenal XI since moving to the Emirates in 2006- Who would you choose?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…