Arsenal and Newcastle keen on England defender that is shining at the Euros

Could Crystal Palace’s defender use the Euros to secure a move to the Emirates Stadium?

Despite the mixed reactions to England’s victory over Serbia, Marc Guehi of Palace excelled in that game. As the statistics suggested, he performed flawlessly.

96% pass completion

100% of tackles won

100% of ground duels won

2 clearances

1 block

His performance in England’s Euro opener will undoubtedly be one that earns him a big move.

As a player, his versatility makes him a comfortable CB on either side of the defense. He’s a bold player, very powerful, and a good dueller. His tackling timing and quality are outstanding, as is his sense of danger and anticipation.

Notably, if a tempting bid for the Brazilian defender had arrived, Arsenal considered replacing Gabriel Magalhaes with Guehi. Ultimately, Gabriel Magalhaes remained at Arsenal, while Guehi did not join.

However, that could change this summer, with Caught Offside reporting that Arsenal (and Newcastle) are eager to test Palace’s determination to keep the Englishman. Given Guehi’s versatility, Mikel Arteta’s fantasy defence could finally come to life.

Guehi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Ben White could form a formidable defensive line-up. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could always play one of the finest defensive blocks, whichever defensive line-up he sets up.

